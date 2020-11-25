Chiquis Rivera sends hints to her family

The singer has written harsh messages to her family through her social networks.

Chiquis Rivera sends through Instagram, harsh messages addressed to her family, messages that she began to launch after winning the Latin Grammy.

The night of the Latin Grammy awards will be unforgettable for Chiquis, as it was the winner of the category of Best Band Music Album ‘Playlist’. However, it seems that something is wrong with her family.

He first launched this message: “Just because someone is family does not mean that you should tolerate lies, chaos, drama, manipulation or disrespect.”

Then she published another: “Family is not always the people with whom you have a blood relationship. They are the people in your life who want you in their lives. They are those people who accept you, who love you, give you their support in the things that you choose to do, who are always there for you. They are the people in your life who love you, respect you, and who you can depend on. That is a family ”.

It has been known for a long time that Chiquis’s relationship with the Rivera family has had its setbacks, however in none of her messages does she refer to anyone in particular.