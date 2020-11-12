Chiquis Rivera will not reverse her divorce and is open to a new love

By
D1 Soft Ball News
-
0
30

Jenni Rivera’s daughter is willing to become a better version of herself before having another relationship.

Chiquis Rivera assures that the process of her divorce with Lorenzo Méndez has no reverse, and that at this moment she is single and open to love.

In an interview for People digital, the singer declared: “I am open to love, but yes, I am single.”

“Right now it is very important to heal certain wounds. Many people, men, have sought me out. But I’m very honest and I say, ‘You know what? Right now I need to give myself a little time, I have to love myself, I have many things that I want to heal, that I want to improve. ‘

“I want to be a better version of myself before getting involved with someone else. Right now I am single ”.

 

Regarding a possible reconciliation with Lorenzo, Chiquis replied: “I tell you with my heart in my hand, and it hurts me so much to say it, but after what has happened … there is no going back.”

