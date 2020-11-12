Chiquis Rivera will not reverse her divorce and is open to a new love

Jenni Rivera’s daughter is willing to become a better version of herself before having another relationship.
Chiquis Rivera assures that the process of her divorce with Lorenzo Méndez has no reverse, and that at this moment she is single and open to love.
In an interview for People digital, the singer declared: “I am open to love, but yes, I am single.”
“Right now it is very important to heal certain wounds. Many people, men, have sought me out. But I’m very honest and I say, ‘You know what? Right now I need to give myself a little time, I have to love myself, I have many things that I want to heal, that I want to improve. ‘
“I want to be a better version of myself before getting involved with someone else. Right now I am single ”.
View this post on Instagram
😭🙏🏼🙌🏼 #Repost @peopleenespanol ・・・ ¡EXCLUSIVA! #DIGITALCOVER: @Chiquis rompe el silencio: “Estoy abierta al amor”, confiesa la cantante que está nominada a los #LatinGrammy @latingrammys, y estrena una nueva versión de la canción #MeVale, canción que fue interpretada por Maná en los 90’s. “Con todo lo que está pasando en el mundo, es la canción perfecta [para decir] voy a vivir mi vida como quiero. Es una canción que necesitamos para terminar este año”. Para leer la conmovedora entrevista de la también empresaria, ingresa al link de nuestra biografía 👆🏽arriba 👆🏽. Editor en jefe @armandocorrea/ Director creativo: @hermanalberto/ Editora ejecutiva @soymariamorales/ Directora de fotografía Marlenni Taveras @peopleenespanolfoto/ Editora digital @shirleyvnyc/ 📸 y🎥: @francisbertrand /Video de promoción: @theherculeannyc / Historia by @carolejoseph
Regarding a possible reconciliation with Lorenzo, Chiquis replied: “I tell you with my heart in my hand, and it hurts me so much to say it, but after what has happened … there is no going back.”