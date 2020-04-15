Chivas, a victim in the first great victory of the chosen MX











© Photo Total Football: A game real full of nobility and emotion.

Chivas victim in the first great victory of the chosen MX





While it has not caused what the parties of the Closing 2020, the choose MX yes has given us moments to remember, from the failure on the consoles, until the reaction of the protagonists and today was no exception. Fernando Beltranthe second representative of the Chivasfell in the first great thrashing Kevin Alvarez of Pachuca.

From the start of the match, the representative of the Tuzos ahead very fast in the game and after that scored the first did not spare his rival. Just in the first time, Alvarez scored four goals and proved that he can become one of the best players in the tournament virtual.

For the second part, Beltran managed to mark of honor for the Chivas Alexis Vegabut it was not enough to shorten distances. Alvarez made three more goals for Pachuca, and in this way close 7-1, the first great victory of the chosen MX. The scorers on the part of the Tuzos were Victor Davila (4) and Juan Manuel Iturbe (3).

The next match of the Chivas will be against the Red Devils of Tolucawho has not lost a match and in the Day 1 thrashed 4-0 to Morelia. In that game it is expected that the representative is Raúl Gudiño. On the other hand, Pachuca face Lion and the moment will come Romario Ibarra take control.

