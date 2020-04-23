Chivas: Alexis Vega ‘pitorrea’ Atlas celebrating the birth of their daughter

The front Aléxis Vega lives one of his best days of his life after the announcement of the birth of his daughter Valeria with your partner Paulina Gonzalez in the middle of a crisis of health for the pandemic COVID-19 the country is experiencing.

The attacker of the Herd Sacred has met on 4 occasions to Atlas of Guadalajara, a playing for Toluca and three with the t-shirt of the Flock with which they have been marked on four occasions in the Classic Tapatío.

Such a special moment that lives in the staff, emerged from the quarry of the Red Devils sent him recadito special to the set of the Rojinegros through social networks, leaving in clear its inclination to the colors red and whites.

My oldest son ��⚽️⚽️⚽️ — Alexis Vega (@Alexis_Vega9)

April 23, 2020





In his personal account on Twitterwrote “My eldest son” making reference to the be a factor in the matches against the Foxes in your step with the Toluca and now with the Chiverío to a dynamic that made the box tapatio.

It is worth noting, that Alexis Vega dispute his fourth tournament on the Chivas Scored the Guadalajara in this Closing 2020 where he has scored 11 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions.