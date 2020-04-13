Chivas: Amaury Vergara already has a plan to convince Carlos Vela

Carlos Vela it is considered by many to be the mexican player with more quality in these moments, even, over Raul Jimenez. Several fans of atletico have wanted to see his squad play with the team, a fact that a happened after his departure to Europe at an early age.

The owner of Grupo Omnilife and Chivas, Amaury Vergara indicated for TUDNthat Candle has the open doors to reach the institution; however, for that to happen, you must influence a number of factors to convince to Sail.

“Of course, of course! (we would like to have Sailing) A player of the quality of the Candle would be something incredible that he was in Chivas, any mexican player with talent and with a career of success should be considered, and is considered by Chivas”.

Vergara is not displeased with the idea of Sailing, retiring with the t-shirt of Chivas, but knows that it would take a lot of investment that would be discussed in their moment to sign the mexican player.

“The circumstances can be given will be seeing them in their moment, in what would be and what would be investment for the club, but of wanting to, of course. That come large figures to close his career in Chivas is an opportunity padrísima”.

Carlos Vela was formed in the youth ranks of Chivas, but after his great role in the World u-17 in 2005, he signed with Arsenal at the age of 16 years. Sailing has always stated that he saves a special affection for the institution and has never ruled out the possibility of playing in the League MX.