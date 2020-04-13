Chivas: Amaury Vergara decides between Matías Almeyda and José Luis Higuera

The owner of the Chivas Scored the Guadalajara, Amaury Vergara, responded without hesitation when he was asked about who would hire them again for the Herd between Matias Almeyda or Jose Luis Higuera.

“Definitely, Matthias (Almeyda). Clear that to him because he is a person who gave a few tastes amazing to Chivas as technical director.

“You deserve the honor that they earned as a director and he definitely is someone that will always have the doors (from Guadalajara) opened. Every person that has given great joy to this team and have the doors open for their return,” said Vergara in an interview with TUDN.

On the other hand, the steering of the Flock assured that even when you were not given the results, it was never an option to do without Luis Fernando Tena.