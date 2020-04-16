Chivas: Amaury Vergara denies accusations of Angel Reyna

Then the statements of Angel Reyna where he said that several characters that were in the Chivas Scored the Guadalajara he stole money to Jorge Vergara, Amaury Vergara flatly refused these situations and consider it a misunderstanding.

“The source of it or who says it (Ángel Reyna) are also characterized by having a credibility or a stable career. I don’t know why he says it. I don’t have any record that we can indicate that there was any diversion of flow.

“Our finances though, we were not well, does not mean that the finances were neglected so that there would be theft. It is something that is in the past, there is no record. Omar Bravo, has always been a truthful person, who has values. It is not something that I remove to sleep or go to investigate, because our finances from that era are in the books. I think it is difficult that there has been a theft, I think that is a misunderstanding among people that they are talking about,” said the manager at Telemundo Sports.

The now president of the Guadalajara he admitted that his rise in the organization chart and white was complicated because it believes that the mexican will struggle to deal with the success of others.

“The mexican, it takes a lot of work. Because when you are successful you are a target of negative things as a smear of insults.

“I had a complicated process when I assumed the vice president and the presidency, as it was immediately attacked by several media that I never even knew. It is something that I learned a lot from my father,” he explained.

Amaury Vergara ensured that each day remembers his father and revealed that all important decision you should take is to think of how it would be the founder of Omnilife.