Chivas: Amaury Vergara ruled out flatly to sign players of America

Amaury Vergara, president of the Chivasdenied flatly to sign players of the Americabecause in his opinion should be respected the rivalry between the two biggest teams of mexican soccer.

“In all, we’re considering any player AmericaI personally would prefer not to give as well because it is important to this rivalry that we have between big teams,” he said in an interview with TUDN.

On Oribe Peraltawho went directly from the club azulcrema the red and white, Vergara he emphasized his experience and he agreed that he expects to see better performances from him.

“Of course we want to see more of him. The balance has been good, it has a lot to contribute to this club, has brought a lot of his presence in the dressing room, his leadership, his experience. It is a great human being,” he said.

On the other hand, the leader of the Flock he acknowledged that he would like that Carlos Vela fichara with the club, but is aware that the conditions could not be ideal for the red and white set in the future.

“Of course, a player of the quality of Sailing, that would be amazing that you were in Chivasany player with his talent is considered by Chivasnow that the circumstances can be given, will have to see them in your time, in what would be, and that would represent an investment for the club, but of wanting to of course,” he said.

On the same topic, Amaury he explained that the bet of the Guadalajara is to give priority to the quarry and that’s where you leave the talent for the first team.

“The model of Chivas you have to migrate to have a 80 or 70 percent of players of the quarry, and the other 20 are players of other teams, or of Europe, of a player consolidated that come to withdraw”, he said.

