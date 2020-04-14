Chivas: Amaury Vergara will “clean” in Guadalajara

Looking to emulate what his father did to take the command of the Chivas Scored the Guadalajarathe president of the Herd, Amaury Vergara you do not see with bad eyes to get back to a clean t-shirt advertising in the future, as he revealed in an interview with Francisco Javier González in TUDN.

Although he agreed that it would be nice to go back to having a free t-shirt sponsors, Amaury recognized that for the moment it’s complicated to do so in the short term, because the economic situation which is comes with the break of the league would not allow it.

“I think it can be again. It is something which was implemented by my father and that mu very representative of their management have cleaned up the uniform, you can’t do all the tipomo, there are times that one can afford to do that, it is not a good time to clean the shirt,” said the boss of the Herd.

“Without at some point you can, would be very father again to have some special edition of the shirt is completely clean”, she complemented.

Vergara spoke of the economic crisis which comes with the break for the sanitary contingency, which represents an area of opportunity for them.

“The crises are always an opportunity, it is something that I have engraved in me, so I grew up, so I educated myself. If one puts the attitude, the perseverance, the discipline proper to confer the crisi into an opportunity”, he added.

Without starting the next season, the t-shirt @Chivas it looks like a catalogue of sponsors. I would have to remind them that so many brands do not fit in the head of their fans pic.twitter.com/7SRN8NkEvy — Francisco San José (@FcoSanJose)

May 27, 2018





Vergara said that the situation with the pandemic will not change the leading role of the Chivas, commenting that he is pleasantly surprised by the commitment that you have made the players and technical staff training on line.

“I can assure you that Chivas is going to come out more united and with more desire to show that in this time that we stopped we were struggling to stay in condition,” said Vergara.