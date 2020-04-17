Chivas and Necaxa are interested by the son of the Loco Abreu, who played with the mexican national team

The legacy left by the uruguayan Sebastian Abreu in Mexico, you might continue. The Chivas Guadalara, and the Necaxa have shown in interest in his son Diego Abreuwho already knows the style in mexican soccer by their so-called teams from youth category.
In an interview with the program Jorge Ramos and His Band of ESPN, the dude said that the two clubs are looking for the young scorer of the Defensor Sporting of your country. “There’s interest from Chivas and Necaxa, he is going to participate with Mexico in the national youth teams,” he said.
“One is able to advise you. I am not their representative, but as a father and a footballer I give my opinion and understand that you can talk, you can negotiate, you can have contacts, but do not go up to meet the age of majority because you have to finish your studies, harvest experiences, and as with the other housing to take the opportunity to go to his country of birth is Mexico,” he explained.
The player on the Boston River de Uruguay made clear that Diego is well aware of the condition of his father. “It is not something that is going to be today for tomorrow and he understood it that way because you have to give importance to the study”, he explained.
He stressed that his son is still missing a year and a half to meet the age of majority. In addition, we clarified that he doesn’t care if diego decides to go to Mexico or if he stays to continue his football career in Uruguay.
“The formation was made in Uruguay and was a Defender, if you are 18 years old or continues to Advocate, I do not create inconvenience, but if you happen to go to Mexico I also see it positive, so the potential for growth and because it is a football power to the front; good position of the ball, of good judgment with the ball”, he said.
He explained that his son has great skills as broken nets, especially their physical. “For your height and your profile can take much advantage of the air game, you can have the peace of mind that any decision you make, you are going to have some backup,” she said.
He also indicated his stance on what selection will represent. “(This decision) is going to pass by him, there are things that you can pass, but others not. Undoubtedly, we can say pros and cons, prospects of one and another”, he said.
“With 16 years best thing that can happen, and I’ve commented on, because we’ve touched that topic, the decision has to take him so you don’t have to blame anyone for anything. That feel peaceful to say, ‘I chose it myself, went wrong, went well, but it was a decision made by me’,” said the footballer of 43 years.
The last time Diego was summoned to the selection of Mexico it was in January last, to represent the Tri Sub-17 on a tour of The Canary Islands to Spain, Japan and Slovakia.
The uruguayan born in Mexico City in 2003 plays in the lower divisions of Defensor Sporting. In the last season, he was the top scorer in his category with 22 goals in 29 games. In addition, three of those goals scored in the final against National and was crowned champion of the junior tournament.