Chivas: Antonio Briseño is broken by uruguayan journalist

After the defense of Chivas Striped Guadalajara Antonio Briseño asserting that it would figure in the football of south america, specifically in Argentina and Uruguay, the uruguayan journalist Leandro Hernandezwith harsh remarks, railed against the ‘Chicken’ ensuring that he would not touch, and the ball in the leagues of Conmebol.

I’m going to Uruguay or Argentina and I am figure. I’m not saying Boca or River, I go to a normal team and I are going to go well,” said the ‘Chicken’ in an interview with Fox Sports.

Many demeritan the Liga MX” and you, Briseño what do you do with the Championship Uruguayan? Don’t be so ridiculous, you come here and not play the ball dad, I assure you”, contratacó the journalist charrúa.

April 17, 2020





It should be noted that Antonio Briseño has not been able to consolidate at Chivas as an undisputed starter, being a holder occasional in the team of Luis Fernando Tena, and playing alternately in several matches with the team of the Sub 20 with the Guadalajara.