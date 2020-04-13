Chivas: Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño bragged about his collection of jerseys

The mexican player of the Chivas Scored the Guadalajara, Antonio ‘El Pollo’ Briseñotook advantage of the quarantine to accommodate your wardrobe and take out all your jerseys, collectibles and presumirlos in social networks.

Jerseys from Matias Vuoso, Fingers López, Chelo Zaldívar, until Raul Jimenez, Tecatito Corona, Hector Herrera, Iker Casillas and others.

Briseño began his tour through the world of t-Shirts, showing that you used. From Juarez, Veracruz, Tigres, Feirense, Mexican national team and Chivas.

After you showed that you have exchanged and the gifts he has had.

So, for your collection went jerseys Fingers López, Matías Vuoso, Miguel Layún, Jonathan dos Santos, Leandro Cufré.

In total, The Chicken Briseño had 123 t-shirts from the used, the has changed, and the gifts of their peers and friends.