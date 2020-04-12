Chivas. Bofo Bautista feared for his life in The Bombonera against Boca Jr

After leaving with the rout to favor in the first leg by 4-0in Chivas not only worked the subject field, but also the mental, and there were thrusting the idea to Adolfo Bautista that in The Pillbox the people of Boca Juniors would try to hook it to out-hit and ejected.

For this reason, the technical body of Chivas worked in conjunction with the psychology department of the club for the Bofo was strong mentally, something that managed by many lapses in the second game, and the hooked ended up being the technical xeneize, Jorge Benitez and the front, Martin Palermo.

So lived the Bofo Bautista

“We already knew what that was, and that day he (Palermo) I wanted to hit the Bofo, what I wanted to bring them out of their boxes, but never imagined that everything was already planned for Bofo to resist and we resisted to the extent that they expelled the 2, was low in the 1 and 1,” recalled the then stagehand from Chivas, Elias Uribe, in an interview with Mediotiempo.

Bofo held around the first time and part of the second as he saw the red next to Palermo in the 75th minute, when the scoreboard was still 0-0 (4-0 overall), and there was when they gave the famous spit of the DT argentino.

“All of that are things underground, are things that people cannot imagine that there is, but, of course, was the miss Cecy Rodriguez, was responsible for all these subjects, and I tried individually and collectively, but we knew what we got and what we were going to go,” added Terry.

Chivas also had more than analyzed to Palermo, who did nothing in any of the 2 games.

“(Martin) Palermo was a player that they were analyzing a lot, from the gestures he was doing, of movement and that. You realized until when he made a sign with the hand, what a play they were going to be made or were going to perform,” said Uribe.

‘Chango, will lead us to hell’

Adolfo Bautista he saw the red on the pitch of The candy box and before entering the dressing room he was beaten, kicked, spat on and even assaulted verbally, but down he was on the verge of being lynched.

“He entered the dressing room and it felt like a horde of bastards energúmenos kicking and chasing him, ‘it is he, the son of a bitch’, then I enter the dressing room and did not find anything more more than the safe and an old chair and atranqué the door and we were hitting,” said Uribe.

“The big guy (the Baptist) sit down and put a damp paper towel and cover the head and tells me ‘Chango, will lead us to hell’, I said, ‘Not quiet, nothing happens, no one here gets, we had not the shelter of a police officer in the dressing room, we didn’t have a phone, something to be able to warning, nothing.”

The topic lasted a while, slowly calmed down the spirits, but yes there was kicking and banging on the door of the dressing room red and white, that it should be noted, was not the usual who let the visitors in La Bombonera.

Chivas came out 4 or 5 hours after The candy box

Came the whistle end of the uruguayan Martín Vázquez and confirmed that Chivas eliminated Boca Juniors by global of 4-0. The team went back to the dressing room and could not exit the plane to fly back to Mexico for up to 4 or 5 hours after the game.

“Down, was a total euphoria, we had dinner, we were sent to bring dinner because we could not get out, we went to 4 or 5 hours after that ended the party; the party started at 9, ended at 11 and it was 3 in the morning,” he said.

“ And we, inside secure, already bathed, and seated, because had out 200 or 300 people who wanted to flip the truck, and we walked out to the plane, because it was the advantage that the plane was ready for take-off 2 hours after the match ended,” concluded Elias Uribe.