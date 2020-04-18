Chivas came back to Libertadores, and with his ‘virus’ thrashed Velez Sarsfield

It was not the same dose that to Boca Juniors five years ago, but similar and in the same scenario, Chivas received Vélez Sarsfield in the First leg of the Knockout round and thrashed 3-0 to the mexicans to take a firm step towards the next round of the Copa Libertadores 2010.

With a place “saved” for a year, because in 2009 or Chivas or San Luis able to play the final stage by the epidemic of influenza AH1N1 that was in Mexicoa editing later, the aztecs sought revenge and the Guadalajara managed to.

“We were the second team after the Blue Cross he had come to a Final of Libertadores. (I have) great memories, I wish to return the Copa Libertadoresit , gives you a great blank, and it is a great showcase,” he said Omar Esparza to Mediotiempo.

THE WEIGHT OF JALISCO IN LIBERTADORES

With the Estadio Jalisco full, Chivas, Jose Luis Real is not the thought and hit first and strong at the start of the series with a Omar Bravo in plan stellar.

The historic front rojiblancos made it 1-0 just-the-minute 25 to be found in the area a ball given by the band left of Omar Arellano, the attacker commanded to keep and as well open the bookmark.

In the second half, Bravo made it 2-0 at 78’ the record head in a free kick in which the defenders of Vélez asked for out of placehowever, the goal was given by good.

The goals came via penalty. At 89’, Bravo got in the area and it was brought down by the goalkeeper Germán Montoyawho saw the red, so a field player ended up in the bow.

Already with 10 rivals , Hector Reynoso made it 3-0 gaining perfect penalty to give you the final point in the duel. The Vélez of Ricardo Gareca it was very well beaten by Argentina.

“It was a great tournamentmany doubted us due to the average age that we had, it was the most squad is very young, we had people with experience as Omar Bravo, Hector Reynoso, Venado Medinabut the most 23 or 24 years old, many had not expected to arrive until the end,” he said Esparza.

So, Chivas did remember what had happened 5 years beforewhen in the Copa Libertadores 2005 golearon 4-0 Boca Juniors, although the quest is given in the Quarterfinals.