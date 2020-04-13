Chivas came back to win in la Liga MX virtual of ESPN at the home of Necaxa and goes second

In the absence of official football due to the pandemic of the coronavirus, at least between e-Liga MX and Liga MX virtual ESPN fans of the Guadalajara entertain and observe the team of Luis Fernando Tena.

Chivas came back to win in the last event mentioned, on that occasion, 0-2 to face Necaxa at the Victoria Stadium of Aguascalientes thanks to the doublet of Joseph John Macias.

Led by Luis Fernando Tena will be launched at the front with everything. JJ warned on a couple of occasions that he roamed near the goal local, but the aim failed, until the third was the charm: after losing a hand-to-hand and a headbutt, the third attempt was the network of Hugo Gonzalez.

Once up in the sheet, the youthful squad wasted no time in signing his doublet. After a pass from Alexis Vega, the ex-Lion enfiló to the goal and fired left-handed. With the help of the post, the ball kissed the network.

With these new three points, the set of the Skinny is on track as the favorite for the title, since running second in the standings to just two points of the Blue Cross after 13 dates carried out.

