Chivas could seek reinforcements in the MLS





Ricardo Pelaez, sports director Chivas, he mentioned that from the next transfer market could start to look for players in other leagues, such is the case of the Major League Soccer (MLS), where there is a good number of player mexicans.

“We know the sources of where we can nurture: buying players, we already did… we are now trying to produce them… and there is a third factor; look for them in other leagues, like the united States, there are a lot of mexican out there that comply with the policies of Chivas”, he mentioned the steering atletico in an interview with Fox Sports.

In terms of the adaptation of the reinforcement to the Closing 2020, the manager noted that it is normal that the opportunities are giving little by little.

“Everybody would like to be in Guadalajara; the reinforcements has cost them because they were already not have allowed. As has been said Luis Fernando Tena), will play the best is, and today we have a campus in quantity and quality interesting,” he said.

To finish, Pelaez talked about the resumption of the Liga MX, making it clear that he intends to play all the remaining matches, although this involves playing days double.

“The aim is to return as soon as possible; to defer to what is necessary for the tournament or put in several days are doubles. The season is going to end because it was missing a lot,” he said.

