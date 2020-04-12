Chivas: Cristian ‘big boy’ Calderon has his own Rap

The player of Chivas Striped Guadalajara Cristian Calderón you already have your own rap custom, courtesy of the rapper Four Divango who, on Sunday premiered a new piece in honor of the ‘big boy’ who came to the set tapatio to dispute this Closure 2020 to the orders of Luis Fernando Tena from the Rays of the Necaxa.

The song, which is composed of a combination between rap and merengue, spoke about how was the life of Calderon before turning to football in a professional manner and where it is revealed as it is that he was given the nickname ‘big boy’.

“Cristian Calderon has that gift to get ahead in any situation”, is the color of the video of two minutes and 20 seconds. @CuatroDivango Humility, values, quality. Always had hard, comes down, just have to buy some shoes to fulfill your dream to become what every child would like, professional gambler”, was the message with which the author accompanied the video.

CRISTIAN CALDERON CHICOTE RAP Humility, values, quality. always had hard, comes down, just have to buy some shoes to fulfill your dream to become what every child would like, as a professional player. The history of the cudgel is amazing — Divango (@CuatroDivango)

April 12, 2020





It should be remembered that Cristian ‘big boy’ Calderon is the fourth player in the box tapatio that we made up a song, being Alan Pulido, Alexis Vega and José Juan Macias the first.