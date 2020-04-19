Chivas de Guadalajara and Pachuca are optimistic on resolution of the case of doping of the “Pocho” Guzman

Victor Guzman, the midfielder hired in December by the Chivas of Guadalajara and returned the following month to the club Pachuca by a doping scandal, has captured this week the media attention of mexican soccer, once be reported through the end of your case by an adverse analytical sample, subsequent disabling of play and now everything would be about to be resolved in a manner favorable, according to the Tuzos.

The novel “Pocho” Guzman is very close to reaching its end, after being disbarred for giving an adverse outcome in an anti-doping control. Andrés Fassi, one of the four owners of Grupo Pachuca, boasted to the international chain ESPN that the group of defense attorneys hired by the steering wheel tapatio we have been informed that delivered good results on defense, so that quedarí guilt-free, which will allow them to return to the court, as soon and the football again after the pandemic coronavirus or Covid-19.

Guzman could come back as a signing timeless with the permission of FIFA



The Herd is Sacred, this past January 9, separated from the main campus to the midfielder tapatio, which until that time was strengthening more twinkle to the Closing by 2020 and had been notified of an adverse analytical finding that it would have registered on the fourth day of the Opening of 2019, when it still played with Pachuca, making his signing with Guadalajara had to be reversed, all with the approval of the League MX.

So began a story that led to the “Pocho” Guzman to the Committee National anti-Doping, the only authority empowered to take the investigation of such result. The player had to return to the Beautiful Airy, to undergo a training plan section of the main group, while their lawyers began to work the strategy of his defense and that it would be favourable, according to advanced Fassi to ESPN.

The Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) would be in power to give your posture as soon as you have all the items that turn given by the National Committee for anti-Doping after receiving information of the laboratory which is endorsed by WADA and FIFA. The future of the “Pocho” Guzman is still in suspense, and it would be the Liga MX that you can determine if you return to the courts with Chivas when contemplating a move in a timeless, which proposes the same Henry Bonilla.