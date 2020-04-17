Chivas: Edgar Martínez, head of communication

In the middle of the break in the Liga MX for the outbreak of coronavirus that exists in the country, Chivas performs some movements in the administrative area, being the incorporation of Edgar Martinez as head of communications of the club the ‘signing’ more recent for the Flock.

According to information from the Sniper, Martinez join in the next few days the team Chivas after his stint as communicator in a network of United States.

He left Univision just before gestara the transformation to TUDN. He returned from the US, assisted by a short lapse in the operation of the renowned area of sports television, and is now in charge of the communication at Chivas: The tremendous, Edgar Martinez.

Edgar lived a stage as a reporter, the rapporteur and vice-president editorial of Univision Sports prior to the merger with Televisa Deportes to establish TUDN, where he managed to appear in international events such as the Copa America, Gold Cup and Concacaf Champions League.