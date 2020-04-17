Chivas: Fabián Estay belittles path of Ricardo Pelaez as a director

During the program Fox Sports Radiothe former footballer chilean Fabián Estaystruck out with all in against the management and trajectory of the current manager of Chivas, Ricardo Pelaez, as it was considered that exaggerate the work that has been undertaken by the former footballer in all of the computers on which it has been, since the merit in the highest percentage is of players and managers.

“To Peláez gave the wallet open and invested well in important projects. Is a manager successful, but the importance given to the sports director is exaggerated. You have to deal with more of what the coaches in training in the week and what the players do on the pitch,” he said.

See also: Chivas: Norma Palafox responds to compliments of Ale Sorchini, footballer of the FC Juarez

In that same line, He said that the good step from the team in the Closing 2020 is due to the good work of Luis Fernando Tena on the bench, giving minutes to all players and generating internal competition with reinforcements.