Chivas: Fans blast Rafa Medina recalling its failure to Pumas

16 years of the end of the Clausura 2004, in which the Chivas Scored the Guadalajara they visited the Pumas of the UNAMin the Olympic Stadium-University, the hobby, he recalled the failure of Rafael Medina in the shoot-out.

After having tied in the first leg, played at the Estadio Jalisco, all defined in the back, in a match that ended tied at zero goals, with a expulsion for each of the teams.

In the penalty shootout, Rafa Medina was on hand to collect the last shot, and after sending his shot over the goal by Sergio Bernal, the College managed to claim his fourth league title.

After the gathering was broadcast live by the chain TUDN, the red and white fans recalled the failure of Medina at the last minute, reopening a wound quite deep, and showing even in his anger with the midfielder.