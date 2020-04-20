Chivas: Fans blast Rafa Medina recalling its failure to Pumas

16 years of the end of the Clausura 2004, in which the Chivas Scored the Guadalajara they visited the Pumas of the UNAMin the Olympic Stadium-University, the hobby, he recalled the failure of Rafael Medina in the shoot-out.
After having tied in the first leg, played at the Estadio Jalisco, all defined in the back, in a match that ended tied at zero goals, with a expulsion for each of the teams.
In the penalty shootout, Rafa Medina was on hand to collect the last shot, and after sending his shot over the goal by Sergio Bernal, the College managed to claim his fourth league title.
After the gathering was broadcast live by the chain TUDN, the red and white fans recalled the failure of Medina at the last minute, reopening a wound quite deep, and showing even in his anger with the midfielder.
A sad day of my childhood, the curses of my grandfather, Rafael Medina, never deleted it from my mind… Had wept again, good that I didn’t see it.
— Ellis Rivera �� (@Rojiblanca25MA)
April 19, 2020
It is not by pressure @RaulGudino1 but just passing the shit of Rafa Medina, so emputados we are already, don’t go to shit today, #eLIGABBVAMX
— José Carlos 1️⃣4️⃣ (@JCMB_14)
April 19, 2020
If you believe that I watched the end of 2004, and I get angry because Rafa Medina flew out the criminal, they are correct. It was our hell mother ������
— ChacalonPaQueTeCuide (@albertocb10)
April 19, 2020
My the coronavirus not I can kill that I no mori the day that the asshole of Rafa Medina flew out the penalty in the final vs pumas in c. u in 2004 pic.twitter.com/PewMwq9ugP
— Emilio Segovia L. (@iemilio_Segovia)
April 19, 2020
How seriously are you going to cry for a final @Chivas lost 16 years ago because of Rafa MEdina?
-If I’m going and I’m ������
— Erik Diaz (@Pato_Decadente)
April 19, 2020
Still hurts that criminal Rafa Medina �� Chivas deserved the championship.
— Omar Zavala (@OmarZavalah)
April 19, 2020
CLICK RAFA MEDINA WHY VOLASTE!!!!?!??!?!?!
-Life changed from that day.
— �� c o r o n a v i c i o u s �� (@LaloMutt)
April 19, 2020
The end of 2004 was in front of the tv and that missed penalty by Rafael Medina still, I do not forget @Chivas
— EduardoRam7 (@JesusEd32004982)
April 19, 2020