Chivas, Fernando Quirarte attacks against America by voting against the decline

This weekend I was scheduled the Classic Nationalamong the Chivas Scored the Guadalajara and the Eagles of Americaand as always, it stirred controversy around this rivalry, despite the fact that the meeting could not be played.

During the program “The Last Word”, of FOX Sports, there was a debate about the greatness of both clubs, when Fernando Quirarte he inveighed against the whole azulcrema for having voted in favour of the disappearance of the League of Ascenso MX.

“(On who is bigger) Just ask the people, make a survey. Question what you have just done Amaury (Vergara) on the decline, and a team with the “greatness” supposedly from America, by voting in favour. Then we realize who is the bigger”.

After that Henry Bonilla reported that he had taken the decision to remove the climb and descent in the mexican soccer, it was leaked that the America was one of the teams that voted to eliminate the rise, while Chivas voted against it.