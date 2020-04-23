Chivas: Guadalajara announces the birth of daughter Alexis Vega

The Chivas Scored the Guadalajara continuing with the contingency sanitary as the rest of the clubs in the Liga MXafter the suspension of the present Clausura 2020 of the mexican soccer by the pandemic COVID-19.

Despite the fact that have had a home acceptable to the season in the era of Ricardo Pelaez in the direction of the sport team, the Herd is Sacred has not had a good start in the choose MX the not adding up victories in four days.

After the controversy that he lived to the beginning of the year, the front Alexis Vega lives one of the best moments of your life and the whole of the pearl guadalajara shared the news via social networks.

� � We have new ChivaHermana! ��������❤️ Congratulations to Paula and @Alexis_Vega9 by the arrival of Victory! ������ We know that fatherhood is very good ��⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Lekyl4zLMI — CHIVAS to wash your hands (@Chivas)

In the official account of the club on Twitter, released the image of a act red and white where it is stated that the small Valeria is new chivahermana, giving to know that the wife of the mexican attacker Paula González gave birth to him.

