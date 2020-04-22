Chivas: Jose Juan Macias, one of the top 10 scorers sub-20 at the global level

The front of the Chivas Scored the Guadalajara, Jose Juan Macias, placed among the top ten scorers under 20 at the global level, after you have marked 17 goals in the last year of football, counting official matches with club and national team.

The attacker of 20 years of the Herd Sacred is located at position number seven, according to ESPN, standing behind the players as Erling Haaland (40 goals), the Borussia Dortmundand Jonathan David (24 goals), the Gent of Belgium.

Macias is tied with Jadon Sancho, the Borussia Dortmund and Lassina Traoré, Ajax, being the only mexican footballer who figure in this list, it is also the only one of the Liga MX.

Haaland 40 goals

Jonathan David 24

Myron Boadu 22

Andi Zeqiri 20

Joshua Zirkzee 19

Jadon Sancho 17

Macias 17

After spending a year on loan with the Lion, where he had his best performances, Macias returned as a reinforcement to the Flock Sacred to the commencement of Decommissioning by 2020, as the most important part of the attack and white.

TOP 10