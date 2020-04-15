Chivas: Jose Juan Macias wants to continue the steps in front of the Club America

The front of the Flock Sacred, Jose Juan Maciasrevealed in an interview with Mark Clear, he has the illusion of going to Europe and follow the steps in the front of american Raul Alonso Jimenezplayer Wolverhampton of the Premier League.

Maciasof 20 years of age, is one of the players with more projection of mexican soccer and it could soon migrate to european football, since for some months is followed by multiple computers.

“It’s a motivation to see that Raúl Jiménez is doing so well in Europe, in England. I have the dream and goal of going to Europe and I know that soon I will be”. He said the front of the Herd.

Macias sees as the perfect stage exit champion with Chivas and then go to Europe.

“You have to fight for it, it would be the perfect setting and the best that would happen”. He assured the mexican player that has worn the t-shirt Chivas and Leon.