Chivas: Jose Luis Higuera you wash the hands from the transfer of Rodolfo Pizarro Striped

During an interview for the program ESPN Jorge Ramos and His Bandthe exdirectivo of the Chivas Striped Guadalajara José Luis Higuera, Said he is unaware of the reasons why the now footballer of Inter Miami MLS Rodolfo Pizarro, is upset with him for his transfer to the Lined of the Monterrey a couple of years ago.

“I don’t have against me. I appreciated just like anyone else. He blames her for his departure to-Scratched in his time, I sat down with other big players of the Guadalajara in their time and they fixed those problems, but well, in the end the villain of the film, I’ve always been me,” he said.

See also: Liga MX: Erika Fernandez, and his “flirty” betting on Fox Sports

On the other hand Fig-tree said that if Pizarro never went to Europe at the time was because there came offers from the old continent by the player, indicating that such a situation is the one that blames the player of Miami.