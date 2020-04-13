Chivas: Miguel Ponce revealed that it was nothing to leave to Guadalajara

During an interview for Chivas TVthe defense of Guadalajara Miguel Ponce, revealed that he was very close to leaving the squad guadalajara in their first days in professional football when he was in the basic forces of the equipment, which cost him at first to be away from your family in those times.

“If it’s something complicated, I came to the age of 14 years, cost me work, something that I remember a lot was that the day that I arrived to the facilities of Chivas not had kids, were on vacation, and the two days that had been there only I could not stand and I grabbed a phone that was just outside the offices of Green Valley and I said to my mother: ‘I don’t want to be here, I miss them a lot, I want to go back'”, confessed the Pocho.

On the other hand, Ponce spoke about how he gave his arrival to the set of Chivas in his time, which indicated that it was during a small tournament of soccer.

ChivaHermanos today we celebrate a youth, Champion, fifa world Cup and Olympic Gold. ���������� � � Happy birthday, @mapb_16! ������ pic.twitter.com/AwfXbmDqkh — CHIVAS to wash your hands (@Chivas)

April 12, 2020



