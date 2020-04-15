Chivas: Nelly Simon presumed to be physical, and burned the nets with their photos

The break of the Liga MX Femenil doesn’t stop the leader of the team Chivas Scored the Guadalajara, Nelly Simon, who left to see that it maintains its excellent physical state in this quarantine doing workouts from your face.

The a former journalist for ESPN, hung up a photo on your stationary bike, revealing that he maintains a physical condition, note any professional footballer in active, wearing an abdomen marked with a fitted suit sports.

This is not the first time that Nelly turn on the networks with their snapshot from several days ago, began to share their workout routines in the home, making it clear that neither the quarantine has been able to stop it with your gym sessions.

“Life gives us the tools to adapt to any situation. Up to us to make the best of every difficult time. We will give you at home.”, posted.

In addition, the president of Chivas Girls, devoted a post to their girls, ensuring that no strange to see them within the field of play.