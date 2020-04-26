Chivas: Norma Palafox forget about the football and made his debut in the music

The pandemic coronavirus that invades the population at the global level has led to the detensión workplace activities and day-to-day to be able to avoid its propagation, which has led to a considerable number of human losses.

The mexican soccer has suffered considerable changes to the health crisis, leading to the detensión of each of their smaller groups and divisions in this championship Closing by 2020.

To do this, one of the great figures of the League Women’s MX Norma Palafox take advantage of the time of the sanitary contingency for the COVID-19 to begin to enter the world of the show to their followers on social networks.

The package that received Standard Palafox. Photo Capture Instagram Stories @normapalafox_



In his personal account on Instagram, shared in your stories the moment the front of the Chivas Scored the Guadalajara receives a special package and inside the box you received the accordion and asked to follow his taste for norteño music.

It should be noted, that the front Standard Palafox has changed your way of life inside and outside of the courts after his participation in the reality show Exatlón in his version of the united States, where he finished in fourth place.