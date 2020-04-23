Chivas: Norma Palafox presumed figure of infarction, and already wants to break up the networks

Norma Palafox, attacker of Chivas Girls, remains the great feeling of the social networks in this stage of confinement. This day was no exception, as she climbed a series of images showing off the results of your routine at home.

Despite the fact that the footballers are in their homes, this has not been the impediment to continue exercising and not losing physical form for when you return to the activities. In earlier days, Palafox had already caused a stir for a daring video on their social networks.

A comparison of the criticism of some fans in their recent publications, on this occasion received compliments on the part of his followers. Results begin to be noticeable, because in the pictures you can see a body more defined.

Fans of the Standard and Chivas sent messages motivating and congratulations to follow that path. Palafox has become a favorite of the red and white fans, because in spite of the little time which leads the Liga MX Girls, has won the hearts of millions of fans football.