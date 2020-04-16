Chivas: Omar Bravo sends message to Amaury Vergara after accusations of Angel Reyna

After that the owner of the Chivas Scored the Guadalajara, Amaury Vergara, answer to the harsh accusations of the former footballer of the Flock, Angel Reyna, who pointed to an alleged diversion of money from “prizes” on the part of Chepo de la Torre, Nestor de la Torre and Omar Bravothis last sent a message to the ruler of chiverío.

“The awards that they were not paid to many workers, they were between Chepo de La Torre, Nestor de la Torre and Omar Bravo, who made an agreement. Mr. Jorge (Vergara) I knew it, I told him, so I showed it to George,” said Reyna a few days ago.

Amaury responded to the accusations of angel Reyna and said that in Guadalajara there are no records that give rise to the suspicion of a diversion of resources during the stage where they agreed the characters pointed out by Angel, ensuring that it has full confidence in the former captain of Guadalajara, Omar Bravo, who described it as ‘a whole person, with values, who has built his career’.

After the statements of Amaury, the scorer historical of the Chivas, responded to Vergara by way of gratitude for the words expressed on your person.

“I have many years of knowing the family Vergara my thanks always,” replied Bravo.

The mochiteco played in three different stages with the Chivas Stripes of Guadalajara and is the leading scorer in the historic club atletico 132 annotations in the Liga MX and 160 in all competitions.

TOP SCORERS OF GUADALAJARA IN THE LEAGUE.