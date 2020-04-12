Chivas, only three players in the Top 10 of most duels won by air

The Herd Sacred it has three pillars with defensive duties: Gilberto Sepulveda, Hiram Mier and Jesus Molina, who, thanks to their good performances were turned in distinct holders within the tactical scheme of Luis Fernando Tena.

Chivas it is the only team that has more than one representative on the list of 10 players that more air balls defensive have earned so far Closing 2020 of the Liga MX.

Gilberto Sepúlveda occupies the third place of this ranking with 25 balls, while Hiram Mier and Jesus Molina they are located in the fifth and seventh position having won 24 and 22 balls respectively.

The three players atletico have taken advantage of their physical. The height average players Chivas it is 1 meter 76 centimeters. Raúl Gudiño it is the highest (1.96) and Fernando Beltran is the lowest (1.63).

Sepulveda and Hiram Mier measured 1.82 inches, while Jesus Molina measured 1.86, a feature favourable to win the ball in dogfights and as well as help to maintain at zero the arc white.

In addition, the midfielder and captain is one of the best rematadores of head that has the whole tapatio, so that each time you make a corner-kick in favour goes to the opponent’s area with the intent to send the ball into the back of the goal.

In this Top 10 also includes defenses as Paul Aguilar of Blue Cross, Gustavo Cabral of Pachuca, Johan Vasquez of Pumas and Cesar Montes of Monterrey.