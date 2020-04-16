Chivas: Oswaldo Alanís launches tremendous ‘stick’ against Jose Luis Higuera

During an interview granted to ESPN, the current player of the San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS Oswaldo Alanísrevealed what is your opinion on the current sports director of Chivas, Ricardo Pelaez, for which he had words of praise, not only for their ability on the job, but because it is someone who has a great deal with the player.

Ricardo is a manager who is very aware of the players. In the treatment notes that the message it seeks to send is truthful and correct. Pelaez looks that the players are happy, the best-trained possible, the most quiet possible, that they pay well, and that is a quality of Ricardo”, he explained.

In that same line, Alanís assured that there are many differences between Peláez and José Luis Higuera, where he said that Pelaez is concerned about all aspects for the player to be well, while that Fig tree does not have the best deal with them.