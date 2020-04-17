Chivas: Oswaldo Sanchez recommends to Raul Gudiño go Cougars

During an interview for the site Nation Chivas, the exportero of the Chivas Striped Guadalajara Oswaldo Sanchézsaid that the goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño, who is currently the alternate for Toño Rodríguez in the Flock, should leave the team to have more activity and be able to be at the competitive pace needed to grow.

In that same line, it was considered that the option of going to the Cougars as they have been talking about in the last days, it would not be a bad choice for Gudiño, because you think you will have more chances to play and to be in activity on a permanent basis at the end of each week, because in the square red and white the same looks every time more complicated.

“You need to play. Toño Rodriguez has had a good performance and what is true is that Gudiño has had two opportunities in Chivas, and has not been able to consolidate. If you are given the opportunity to leave, for you to assimilate and grow, because it is a young guy that has a great future.”, said.

Raúl Gudiño celebrating a goal with Chivas. Photo: JAMMEDIA



On the other hand, Oswaldo believes that the experience he had had in european football, especially at Porto, being the understudy of Iker Casillas in the ‘Dragons’ is an adventure that you have been served, adding that it has an advantage over other goalkeepers in mexican.

