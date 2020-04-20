Chivas: Pelaez seek to avoid his worst tournament as a sporting director

Once you resume the Liga MX, Chivas you will have to add more than nine points to avoid this to be one of the worst projects that he has spearheaded Ricardo Peláez throughout his facet as Sporting Director.

The Chivas of Luis Fernando Tena totaled 16 points in the first 10 days of the Closing 2020while these same heights, the America of Antonio Mohamed I had 15 of the 25 points with which he finished the Closing 2014.

Ricardo Peláez he began his career as an officer in the America and one of the first decisions it made was to hire Miguel Herrera, who in his first 10 games, scored 19 of the 32 units with which I end the Closing 2012.

Gustavo Matosas scored 18 points in his first 10 games at the helm of the America, which ended the tournament with 29 points, one more that joined in the Opening 2015 with Ignacio Ambriz, who was replaced by Ricardo La Volpe.

Ricardo Peláez came out of the America on the 28th of April 2017 and was until may 9, 2018, which came to Blue Cross, which was then led by Pedro Caixinha.

The rest is history. Blue Cross it was superlíder of the Opening 2018 thanks to that added up to 36 points; after, he eliminated the Querétaro and the Monterreybut could not overcome the America in the Grand Final.

Ricardo Peláez came out of Blue Cross because we had problems with Víctor Garcés and later assumed the direction of the sport of Chivas and the first thing he did was to ratify as a coach Luis Fernando Tena.

Chivas suffered during the first few Days of the Closing 2020; however, before work was suspended for the tournament, managed to defeat consecutively to Tijuana, Lion and Atlascoupled with the draw against Monterrey.

