Chivas: Tony Alfaro lashed out at the facilities of the Guadalajara

During an interview for ESPN, the defense of mexican american Tony Alfaro, who came as reinforcement to the Chivas Striped Guadalajara in the Clausura 2019, recalled his time in the joint tapatio stating that ended up very disappointed in the facilities at Green Valley, to classify them as ‘old’.

“The facilities of Chivas are a little old, I expected a little more again because it’s Chivas, and you are hoping to see a costume luxurious, with all kinds as a result of the facilities and that part because he was not well, but well, that’s the least of it, my colleagues received me with open arms though I don’t know anyone and when they arrived they thought they did not speak Spanish, but I left surprised in that aspect and I got along well with them, helped me on things I did not understand, things that could be better,” he said.

On the other hand, Alfaro stated that he felt very emotional when he heard of the interest of the Chivas as they never thought that a team as important as the Guadalajara I would like to have you among their ranks to try compete for the Liga MX.

“When I spoke I was cutting hair, I braked, I didn’t know what to tell him, almost crying” The day that Tony Alfaro came to Chivas… https://t.co/M4TvXhNIH0 — Futbol Picante (@futpicante)

April 13, 2020



