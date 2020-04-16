Chivas. Uriel Antuna change of outfit in full quarantine

Editorial Mediotiempo

The quarantine by coronavirus in Mexico has done his thing in the player of the Chivas, Uriel Antuna, who has taken the time to get a change of attire, as the player appeared on social networks with a new look of hair.

The footballer of the Herd Sacred, who during the Closing 2020 he was punished by its board for faults to the code of ethics of the club, appeared with a braid in the hair, which was fastened to get a hairstyle.

However, in the background of soccer, Antuna has not been able to take off with the chiverío, to the extent that during a match against Blue Cross ended up crying for the failures that was in the commitment, although it has been backed by teammates, directors and coaching staff.

It has not been the only one…

Uriel Antuna it has not been the only one who has decided to change its outfit in this quarantine for a few days surprised the extécnico of the Chivas, Matias Almeyda, the appear all shavedmaking a radical change of your hair.