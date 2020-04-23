Chivas: Uriel Antuna will be back in Europe in two years

The player of the Chivas Scored the Guadalajara, Uriel Antunaemerged from the basic forces of a Club Santos, made the jump to the Old Continent to play in Holland for two seasons, only to return to the MLS with the THE Galaxy and currently wear the jersey Herd.

But for Carlos Escandón, discoverer of Antuna in Durango, the mexican midfielder has the ability to resume your adventure in the Old Continent.

“If all goes well, firstly God, I think that in a year or two will be back by Europe. You must keep your level and want to go forward,” he said Escandón in an interview to Mark Clear.

In addition, the owner of ‘Charly Soccer’, soccer school in Lerdo, Durango, said that the arrival of the Sorcerer Chivas came in good time.