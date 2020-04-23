Chivas vs coronavirus: State facilities Akrón will be used as a hospital temporary

This Tuesday, Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, decreed the the beginning of phase 3 of the epidemic of COVID-19 in Mexico. This contemplates that in the country there will be an acceleration of the reporting of positive cases of coronavirus, which would cause a saturation of the hospital facilities.
“In summary, today we want to give by started phase 3 of the epidemic of COVID-19, we are in a phase of ascent in which there will be an increase of infections and hospitalized”, said the official.
In this situation, Amaury Vergara, president of the company, Omnilife and Chivas of Guadalajara, announced their actions to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus. Through his official Twitter account, explained that it will make available a part of the Stadium Akrón.
“I want to inform you that Grupo Omnilife – Chivas made available to the people of Jalisco and of Mexico as a space within the Complex JVC, known as ‘Tent Omnilife’”wrote the entrepreneur.
These facilities may be used for the government of the state of Jalisco to install a hospital temporary. This, said Vergara, “to care for more people infected by the virus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), in the event that the hospital infrastructure is exceeded”.
“We are living in an unprecedented challenge on a global scale. To be able to overcome it, we need to work as a team: society and government. I am sure that, if we do so, Mexico will go forward faster and stronger,” he said.
Amaury commented that it will be collaborating with the health authorities. In addition, assured that have already initiated the communications to be able to start with the preparations of the facilities.
And is that the club tapatio it has also suffered the ravages of the health crisis. Because of the shutdown of the activities of the League MX, the rojinegros had to defer the salary of their players to mitigate the economic consequences.
“I would like to thank the players, technical body and directive by adding well-being of the staff, Chivas, by accepting the scheme of salary deferred from the month of April,” said the manager of the Herd in a press release.
Mexico also reported on Wednesday its highest peak of confirmed cases of coronavirus in a period of just 24 hours, to be submitted 1,043 new positive ones, in agreement with the Secretariat of Health (SSa). This is the first time since the start of the epidemic, was exceeded in a single day the barrier of the thousand cases, an expected effect of this stage of the transmissions of COVID-19.
Until now, the 24-hour period with the highest confirmed cases had occurred on Saturday, April 18 to Sunday 19 of the same month, 764 new infectious patients confirmed in the national territory.
Also, the number of fatalities grew to 970, that is to say, 113 cases more than the previous day, therefore, in phase 3 the number of fatalities has increased by over hundred cases each day.
In the landscape of Jalisco, the state has 235 confirmed cases and 15 dead by coronavirus, according to the report of the Secretariat of Health. With this, Jalisco is placed as the tenth entity with more cases of coronavirus in Mexico.