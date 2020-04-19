Chivas vs Toluca (0-0). Raúl Gudiño prevented a new embarrassment

Editorial Mediotiempo

In the search for a first win in the choose, Chivas launched their third and last player registered for this tournament virtual. Raúl Gudiño took control and faced the Toluca Alan Medina to finish in the first draw without goals in the competition.

Gudiño salvaguardó the arc after that Fernando Beltran out goleado 7-1 by Pachuca. Now, with this marker, the Herd was able to score a point and what he did in the Red Devils who came in with two consecutive wins and still undefeated.

Without a doubt, the keeper was a factor in the court virtual then save it to your computer in arrivals scarlet with Leo Fernandez as the main factor. But also Gudiño answered in the controls, as Alexis Vega was his greatest letter to general danger.

Even, by little opened the scoring in the second period, causing an own goal by Jonatan Maidana, that was rescued by Alfredo Talavera.

Without more, the duel ended and shared the points. The Devils are still unbeaten and Chivas sum as a unit to leave the bottom of the table.