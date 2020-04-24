Chivas would change their crest for next season

One of the shields that more meaning is in the mexican soccer is the of the Chivas, team of great tradition in the country and occupies the second place of League championships.

For the next season of the Liga MX, your shield will suffer some changes. In social networks circulates that the image of the club shall be the change in the name, removed in SA of C. V., to only have embodied the Club Deportivo Guadalajara.

��������Chivas�������� I would change logo in your next uniform! So they would see what could be the changes to the logo

(removing S. A. de C. V.) you will see in the uniform of the team as it prepares for the opening 2020. pic.twitter.com/Ylc8P8umjR — TCL Sports (@TVCDeportes)

April 23, 2020





Some fans did not accept this change, reproaching the constant changes undergone by the club in recent years.

AJ