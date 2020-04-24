Chivas would change their crest for next season

By
James Reno
-
0
29


One of the shields that more meaning is in the mexican soccer is the of the Chivas, team of great tradition in the country and occupies the second place of League championships.

For the next season of the Liga MX, your shield will suffer some changes. In social networks circulates that the image of the club shall be the change in the name, removed in SA of C. V., to only have embodied the Club Deportivo Guadalajara.



Some fans did not accept this change, reproaching the constant changes undergone by the club in recent years.

AJ



Related Post:  The wink of Raheem Sterling at Liverpool

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here