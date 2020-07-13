Chloé Jouannet pose without makeup and love to his fans (PHOTO)

If you start to doubt even of the beauty of Chloé Jouannet, this is a picture that should make you to definitely melt… The actress of 22 years, daughter of Alexandra Lamy and Thomas Jouannet, shared a selfie in which she poses without makeup. Sublime !
Chloé Jouannet is going to crack his fans. The blonde 22-year-old has recently enchanted the canvas with an amazing picture in a bikini. She has also impressed viewers with its “ideal body” or, even, celebrated father’s day with a beautiful shot to remember… in every one of his publications of Instagram, the actress, daughter of Alexandra Lamy (age 48), Thomas Jouannet (49 years)- designed and seduced. The who says that has never been pistonnée by their parents on a regular basis a sense of humor in social networks, trollant his parents, mocking his mother by revealing his unusual method for preserving the social distancing in these times of health crisis. Funny and sexy, the young woman is now showing that it is also 100% natural for sharing a selfie without any kind of artifice…
Selfie without makeup
To see recently available on Netflix in Travelersor even in the distribution of the fiction TF1 Unfaithful and Never without you Louna, Chloé Jouannet follows in the footsteps of his parents, both actors, on the small and large screen. And if the gift of the comedy hit all the members of his family (which is also very close to her aunt, the actress Audrey Lamy), Chloé Jouannet has also inherited the beauty of his mother. The same seductive smile, the same blond, the same blue eyes… The two women, the solar, does not need any artifice to be sublime. Like her mother, who reveals the divine in a bathing suit just after a hike, Chloé Jouannet has decided to appear without makeup (just nail Polish), hair a bit disheveled… in a word, natural!!!
“The beauty indecent”
The who explained that they have been ordered to be sexy during a casting show that she continues to be sublime without the slightest effort. “Those eyes”, “Sublime”, “the Beauty indecent”, “A beautiful look”, “So natural and beautiful”, “Perfect”, “the Canon”one can read among the many comments captured by this selfie. And the stars seem to adhere to this movement of images without shadows. Recently, Emmanuelle Béart pleased their fans with a snapshot without make-up and mane wild, Salma Hayek is displayed with pride, without makeup, like Demi Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow… A wind of freedom is blowing on the face of the protagonists, who reveal their true charm !