“Chofis” Lopez, Uriel Antuna and Jesus Angulo gave way to the leisure of the quarantine and change their appearance at Chivas de Guadalajara

Javier Eduardo Lopez, Uriel Antuna and Jesus Angulo, three of the midfielders more offensive of the Chivas of Guadalajara, we have seen this month overtaken by the leisure generated by the confinement and succumbed to the anxiety caused by this quarantine by pandemic coronavirus or Covid-19 and decided to modify the look of your hair so unexpected, so surprise your followers in the social networks.

The Club Deportivo Guadalajara, who had chained their fourth game without a lose in this semester to the match 1-1 with Monterrey, on the 15th of march and had remained for a third date followed by in the zone Playoffs to occupy the fifth place in the overall standings of the Liga MX with 16 points, the product of four wins, four draws and two defeats. All before the suspension of the championship for the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Antuna surprised everyone with their “dreadlocks”



“Canelo” Angulo, of only 23 years of age, was the most recent that has decided to change radically its appearance during this isolation, preventive health care, since few days ago surprised everyone by midfielder Javier Eduardo “Chofis” Lopez to exhibit also his style of “güero”. Then, it was the turn of the former coach Matias Almeyda, who appeared all shaven and with a mustache, making a fairly radical change to its appearance and recently Uriel Antuna did the same thing by tying your hair style “dreadlocks”.

The ruffles mixed Flock Holy, those who have gone through different ups and downs during this Tournament of Closure 2020, have kept training since house under the regime of work of the technical body red and white with a pair of double-shift in the week and this Friday, Angulo appeared in one of his stories on the social network Instagram finishing dyeing your hair blonde, or “güero”.

Social networks have become in these days of voluntary isolation, in an escape and distraction for football fans during this quarantine trial in Jalisco, due to the global pandemic that has caused a health alert in the nation by the coronavirus or Covid-19 and so have been tapped to entertain the tapatíos.