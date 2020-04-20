choose MX: Christian Martinoli laughs of Televisa and its “desperate,” tricks for competirles

The choose MX she has revived the rivalry is “asleep” in the quarantine between the broadcasters TV Azteca and Televisa, who with his project of TUDN has sought to competirle once more to the pair of ases of the network of the ajusco, Christian Martinoli and Luis Garciawithout achieving any success.

The dynamic duo of TV Azteca has won the preference of the auditorium mexican in the tournament-mail with the irreverence that characterizes them, without the need of force or add some “extra” during their transmissions.

Read also: Ex-Club America, Luis Roberto Alves “Zague” reveals impressive talent at TV Azteca

In contrast to its competition, has tried everything, links with figures and legends of some clubs, until a follower of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti, a character who has not had much acceptance in the hearing, and, in fact, it was harshly pointed out.

It is precisely the “Tuca false” was reason for that Martinoli send a stick against the TUDN, ensuring that they don’t know what to do to share with and use to an impersonator Ferretti was in fact “sad”.