choose MX: complete Schedule of Decommissioning in 2020, conferences and how they play

The Maximum Circuit confirmed the tournament of FIFA 20 in the wake of the health crisis that is living in almost all over the world.

Before the suspension of the Closing 2020 of the Liga MX for the problem of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Assembly of Owners had agreed to hold a tournament virtual with three representatives of the 18 teams of First Division: the choose MX FIFA 20. This to give entertainment to the fans.

In a new experiment, the matches will be held from the 10th of April in calendar days, except for Thursdays which is when the participants will not play in the console from their homes.

The governing body specified that the format of the competition is “a mirror” of the C2020. That is to say, a total of 17 days phase regular, to later give way to the League. There are slight differences referred to in the regulation. Yes, the champion also comes out of that is imposed in the end.

In Goal we show you everything you need to know about the competition days and official hours of the matches.

EVERY WHEN YOU WILL PLAY

The e-Liga MX will have two days per week, where all the days (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) there will be activity in a virtual way with the exception of the day Thursday that will mean a break in the middle of the constant physical training that they are taking the templates by their technical staff.

The times will last six minutes, with 2:38 minutes between each part, one by one. Each of the templates may register three participants to the League, but one of them will have activity on the pitch, before your Play Station 4.