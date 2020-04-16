choose MX: how and where to see the third day of the tournament virtual mexican soccer

Already spent two days of the start of the I-League MX and left us with quite a few surprises. Players who have not featured on the pitch have taken hold as the figures of this tournament virtual, while players consolidated on their computers have not given the width with the controls of the PlayStation.
Day three will begin this Friday with the Juárez against Morelia at 14:00 hours (central time Mexico) by TUDN. The Monarchs will look to add their second victory of the tournament, while the Braves will try to get the first three points.
The next showdown will be between Necaxa and Atlético San Luis at 15:00 hours (central time Mexico) by TUDN. The Rays have not had a good start to the tournament so that they will seek to reconstruct the road. In contrast, the tuneros want to continue in the first positions of the table.
The last meeting of the Friday we will Puebla and Queretaro 21:00 hours (central time Mexico) by TV Azteca. The camoteros were commanded by Santiago Ormeño is one of the sensations of the tournament, while the Roosters are White are in the last places.
The day Saturday will start with the duel between Tigres and Atlas 13:00 hours (central time Mexico) by TUDN. The cats want to desquitar of the painful defeat against America with a strong Foxes back of the console.
At 14:00 hours (central time Mexico), Cruz Azul and Santos will be measured through the screens TUDN. The celestial will be looking for a win desperately, as they did on the pitch, against the laguneros that show a lot of offensive power, but a fragile defense.
Tijuana and America close matches on the Saturday to 21:00 hours (central time Mexico) by TV Azteca and Fox Sports. The Eagles will try to add its second win against a Xolos urged of points.
Sunday, Pumas and Monterrey will face off at 14:00 hours (time of Mexico) by TUDN. The university have won their first two games, and pointed out as one of the best in the tournament. In contrast, the Striped had the day past and they will seek to rise up against the auriazules.
Through TUDN, Chivas TV and TV Azteca, Chivas and Toluca will be measured at 15:00 hours (time of Mexico). Despite having a coach in e-sports, the tapatíos only add up to a point and suffered a painful thrashing against the Tuzos. In contrast, the Devils are on the right track with 4 points and a good balance in your stats.
Finally, León and Pachuca will close the day, in what aims to be a duel fast-paced, screens Fox Sports and Claro Sports. At 20:00 hours (central time Mexico), the leaders of the tournament will face off against the hidalguenses, they have the best offense with 8 goals.
Remember that in the choose involving 18 teams of the First Division of Mexico. Each club will select three players from the first team to participate in the tournament through a PlayStation 4 with the game FIFA 20.