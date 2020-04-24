choose MX: how and where to view the day 5 of the tournament virtual mexican soccer

Little by little the first campaign of the choose MX is old. Although there is a tournament to see who will take this competition, there are players that day by day begin to demonstrate that they are the few candidates to lift the cup.
And it is in the day 4 teams above in the table they begin to consolidate their good start of tournament. Now on date 5 we will see if it reaffirms or the championship is more open to clubs who are in the depths of the rankings.
Juarez and Necaxa will be responsible for opening the day, the party that will be transmitted by TUDN the 14:00 hours (central time Mexico). The winner of this meeting will be able to climb positions in the table, as you joined just 3 points between the two.
The 14:30 hours (central time Mexico), screens Fox Sports and TV Azteca, Atlas and Morelia face. In this duel of “brothers” will see who can climb positions and to fight with the leaders of the table.
Although it may not appear so, the confrontation between the Puebla and Santos it will be the best of the day. The camoteros are one of the teams feeling the competition, thanks to Santiago Ormeño and Christian Tabó, while the laguneros are the third place of the tournament without making much noise. The game you will see by TV Azteca the 17:15 hours (central time Mexico).
Tigers it is the second worst team of the tournament, in which the stars Nahuel Guzmán and Julián Quiñones have not worked. The Chivas live a similar point, that even with his new coach, esports have been reversed. That’s why, this match is crucial to get out of the rut in which are caught both teams. The duel will be broadcast on TUDN the 14:00 hours (central time Mexico).
Blue Cross you will face a hard Pachuca the 14:30 hours (central time Mexico) screens TUDN. The cement is not added, or a point and up to the young star Santiago Giménez has finished in the canvas, so that the hopes of heavenly rest in Lucas Passerini, the only player from the template that has not touched the console.
Toluca and Tijuana you will see the faces of the 20:00 hours (central time Mexico), and the transmission will be by TV Azteca and Fox Sports. The choriceros are still undefeated in the tournament and will look to increase his record against the Xolos, who have come forward avantes against the toughest rivals in the tournament.
America comes from the score to a weak Juarez and now facing a plucked roosters Querétarowho has not been able to see the light in this tournament. The match will be broadcast by Image TV the 13:00 hours (central time Mexico).
The second and the fourth of the table will be measured to seek to overthrow the leader, momentary. Pumas and Atletico San Luis they will meet vibrant, in which the defence of the tuneros could be the key to the duel, as they have only allowed 2 goals. The game you will see by TUDN the 14:00 hours (central time Mexico).
Lion it is the face of the perfection of the contest, to be the leader with all their matches won and being the best offense of the tournament. However, they will face Monterrey that humbled with 5 targets to Queretaro on the day past. The game you will see by TUDN, Fox Sports and Claro Sports the 14:30 hours (central time Mexico).