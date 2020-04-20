choose MX is not saved from the spontaneous

The recording in each house of the participants of the choose MX it has not been delivered appear spontaneous, which in this case disrupt the live broadcast of each game FIFA 20.

Just go three days of this tournament virtual between representatives of each team of the Liga MX and have already been to various family members, friends and even pets that have appeared in the links.

This Sunday, the pair of ‘Poncho’ De Nigriswho was invited to comment on the transmission of the Pumas vs Striped by TUDN, interrupted the brother exfutbolista Aldo De Nigris.

Marcela entered the goal @PumasMX and I grabbed hot jajajaa an apology for the crib and the db and all the fart for the taking. pic.twitter.com/yaMqyv1AcX — Poncho De Nigris (@_PonchoDeNigris) April 19, 2020

“Yes I’m live in open television, my love”, pointed out the also driver tv, that even moments after you uploaded the video to their social networks about how she had such a curious moment.

The case of ‘Poncho’ De Nigris has not been the only one. Also happened to Eric Cantu, player and representative of Scribing, during the match against Necaxa of the Day 1 of the choose MX in that it appeared her mom to change a picture from the wall.

No, chief, don’t do that… Eric Cantu blushed a little when his mom cut him off in full transmission of the choose MX to hang a picture in his bedroom…

.#eLigaMX #Soccer #EricCantu #Striped #Monterrey #momentossublimesdelfutbol pic.twitter.com/AbxQwUlMoI — TUDNRadio (@TudnRadio) April 14, 2020

While on the Day 2, in the duel of Juarez vs Pumas, the pet Alan Porter joined the festivities in full transmission. What it also reminds us of the spontaneous of the Liga MX as the possum ‘Jarochito’ or the dog ‘Tunita’ that is viralizaron about to enter the soccer stadiums.