choose MX. Jairo Gonzalez crack FIFA 20 with profanity in vivo

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico city / 13.04.2020 14:46:14





What he said! Jairo Gonzalez threw a tremendous combo of swear words during the live broadcast on television of the game Toluca vs. Necaxa of the Day 2 of the choose MXall for a terrible mistake that gave the 1-1 partial to the Devils.

“No! The cagué well culero”screamed the defense of the Rays in the transmission, so that the commentator TUDN, Paul Ramirez, only exactly right to say that she was “speaking French”, in addition to the laughter of Braulio Luna.

Toluca 3-3 Necaxa, Day 2, choose MX

The match between Devils and Lightning was exciting; the visitors were ahead on the scoreboard, but Diego Rosales -representative of the mexiquenses – rode spectacular offensive to take a lead of 3-1, but Jairo Gonzalez recovered in the second time for the final tie.