choose MX. Nahuel Guzmán makes a mockery of the tournament virtual Super Nintendo

The goalkeeper Tigers, Nahuel Guzman, it was one of those chosen to represent the club felino in the tournament choose MXand this Sunday he took the opportunity to trollear this new format of mexican soccer, as it showed a console is old, signifying that something was missing to be able to play.

“I was invited to participate in the #chosen, but they tell me that I need to update I don’t know what, ” he said in his Twitter account @PatonGuzman.

The archer cat appears in a photograph published with the control of Super Nintendoone of the first consoles that existed for video games.

In the comments, fans will celebrated their jokealthough there were those who simply criticized it, pointing out that the players know nothing of technology.

To play the choose MXthe players of each institution must have the Play Station 4may not participate with another console that is not the one mentioned above.

By Tigers, Nahuel Guzmán entered in place of André-Pierre Gignac, who in the first instance was referred to represent the team along with Julian Quiñones and Francisco Venegas.